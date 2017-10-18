WORLD
Gunman kills three in Maryland before fleeing
A manhunt has been launched for 37-year-old black Radee Labeeb Prince, who police believe was associated with the granite business in the town of Edgewood where the shooting took place.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler displays a photo of Radee Labeeb Prince, a 37-year-old black in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., on October 18, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

A gunman stormed a suburban Maryland business park Wednesday and shot five people, three of them fatally, before escaping, police officers said.

A manhunt was underway for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, who was associated with the granite business where the shooting took place, said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

“This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business,” Gahler said.

He confirmed there were three dead and two other victims who were transported to trauma centers in serious condition.

Gahler did not explain Prince’s exact association with the business.

While the sheriff told reporters that investigators do not believe anyone else was involved, “there’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county.”

All five victims were shot with a handgun and were employees of the business, Gahler said.

The deadly attack in the town of Edgewood, about 37 kilometers northeast of Baltimore, is the latest mass shooting in a country where such killings have become commonplace.

On October 1, a gunman in an upper-floor casino hotel room opened fire on thousands of people gathered at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest shooting in recent US history.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
