EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday with the ongoing Brexit negotiations and relations with Turkey, high on their agenda.

The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he did not expect any breakthrough in talks on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to address European leaders on her Brexit strategy at dinner on Thursday in Brussels. On Friday, after May leaves, the 27 remaining heads of state will discuss progress in the negotiations.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.