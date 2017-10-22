WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former US presidents speak at concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts
Former US presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attended a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas.
Former US presidents speak at concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts
Five former US presidents, Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, US, October 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

All the living former US presidents got together for the first time since 2013 over the weekend.

They attended a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

The event featured performances by artists Alabama, Lady Gaga, the Gatlin Brothers, Robert Earl Keene and others.

Recommended

In a rare show of unity, US President Donald Trump praised all five of his living predecessors, thanking them in a video for their work in helping to raise funds for aid victims of recent hurricanes.

As TRT World'sArabella Munro reports, it had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with service.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives