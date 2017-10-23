Three female suicide bombers killed 13 people and wounded 16 in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Sunday, security sources said.

The first bomber detonated her explosive belt around 9:45pm (2045 GMT) in front of a small restaurant in the capital of Borno state “when people were buying their dinner,” a military source said on condition of anonymity, giving the death toll.

The two other bombers followed minutes later, resulting in the 16 injured, an armed militia leader said, noting that the attack came “hours after reports of sighting of a lot of Boko Haram members outside the city.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.