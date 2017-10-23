It’s been a year since French and British authorities dismantled the Calais Camp known as the 'Jungle'.

The mass clearance of the Jungle in October last year saw French authorities order its occupants – most of them young men from Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan or Iraq – to accommodation around France.

Then the bulldozers were sent in.

The move was decried as heavy-handed by some critics and activists, while pictures of the destruction were published around the world as a vivid illustration of Europe’s struggle to cope with the unprecedented surge of arrivals.