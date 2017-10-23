WORLD
A year after Calais evacuation, misery persists for refugees
Around 500 migrants are still living in Calais compared to 8,000 a year ago.
This aerial view taken on October 14, 2017 shows the site of the former "Jungle" migrant camp (rear C) that was evacuated 12 months ago in Calais. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2017

It’s been a year since French and British authorities dismantled the Calais Camp known as the 'Jungle'.

The mass clearance of the Jungle in October last year saw French authorities order its occupants – most of them young men from Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan or Iraq – to accommodation around France.

Then the bulldozers were sent in.

The move was decried as heavy-handed by some critics and activists, while pictures of the destruction were published around the world as a vivid illustration of Europe’s struggle to cope with the unprecedented surge of arrivals.

Despite assurances for those who lived in the camp, charities have criticised the demolition and the process that followed with some saying the situation now is worse than before.

TRT World’sSara Firth reports on those left behind.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
