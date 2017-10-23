Elections for Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG) presidency and parliament set for November 1 will be delayed because political parties failed to present candidates, the head of the electoral commission Hendrean Mohammed said on Monday.

Parties have been unable to focus on the elections because of turmoil that followed a referendum on September 25 on KRG's independence, a Kurdish MP said on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Iraqi forces captured the oil city of Kirkuk and other territory claimed by the Kurds in retaliation for the referendum, dealing a severe blow to KRG President Massoud Barzani.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafyff reports from Erbil.

Political turmoil

The electoral commission's Mohammed, speaking by phone from the KRG capital Erbil, in northern Iraq, said it is up to the KRG's parliament to fix a new date for the elections.

The deadline to present candidates expired last week and was extended until Monday.

The current KRG presidency, held by Barzani since 2005, and parliament, elected in 2013, are expected to continue until new votes are held, he said.

The loss of Kirkuk prompted calls from Gorran, the main opposition party to Barzani, for his resignation.

Gorran, or the Change Movement, supports the right of Iraq's KRG for self-determination but it opposed holding the referendum on September 25, saying the timing was ill-chosen.