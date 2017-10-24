Handcuffed, wearing bulletproof vests and under heavily armed guard, the two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader were pushed around a Malaysian airport in wheelchairs on Tuesday during a court visit to the crime scene.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese, are charged with murdering Kim Jong-nam by smearing his face with VX, a chemical nerve agent, at Kuala Lumpur's international terminal on February 13.

The two women were brought back to the scene as part of an entourage of court officials, led by trial judge Azmi Ariffin and accompanied by over 100 police officers and dozens of journalists, on a visit to retrace the events that unfolded before, during and after the murder.

The site visit covered various locations in the terminal where the two women were seen on closed-circuit television videos that were shown in court earlier this month.

These include a restuarant where Siti Aisyah was seen meeting an unidentified man, the toilets where police witnesses said both women had gone to after the attack on Kim Jong-nam, the clinic where the victim sought medical aid and the taxi stands where both suspects were seen at after the attack.

Huong appeared unwell midway through the site visit while Siti Aisyah broke down in tears. Both women were then provided wheelchairs.

Recordings on February 13 show Huong approaching Kim and grasping his face from behind near the airport's check-in counters before quickly leaving.

Siti Aisyah could not be seen during the attack but was identified by a police witness as a figure running in another direction.

The videos also show the women heading to separate bathrooms to wash their hands.