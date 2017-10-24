Syrian video journalist Waad Al Kateab on Monday won Britain's prestigious Rory Peck award for her horrific footage inside an Aleppo hospital in the aftermath of a deadly bombing.

Kateab was awarded for her coverage inside east Aleppo's last functioning hospital, Al Quds, in November 2016, as the rebel-held zone starting falling to the Syrian regime.

Her footage "shows us so powerfully the horrors of war," said judges for the Rory Peck Trust which supports freelancers globally.

"I've seen this at least five times, and it still makes me well up. It is an exemplary piece of journalism."

The harrowing footage from what was once Syria's most populous city, broadcast by Channel 4 News and ITN, opens with a traumatised toddler who sits silent and covered in dust as a woman tries to comfort him.

"Oh my God! All my children are gone," cries the woman with blood down her face, the only adult of three families to survive the bombing of their apartment block.

Following survivors of the attack around the hospital, Kateab filmed two young siblings searching for their mother; the children described by the narrator as "exhausted beyond words by a life beyond description."