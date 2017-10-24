Former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was elected speaker of Germany's lower house of parliament on Tuesday, a position from which he will try to impose discipline on far-right lawmakers who opposed his appointment.

Schaeuble won 501 of 705 votes from fellow lawmakers for the post of Bundestag president, or speaker.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), which was elected to the parliament for the first time last month, immediately set the stage for further clashes.

To the alarm of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the anti-immigration AfD is now the third largest party in the Bundestag.

The highly experienced Schaeuble, 75, is one of Germany's most powerful politicians and seen as well qualified to tame recalcitrant lawmakers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports.

"New era begins"

In an inaugural Bundestag session following the September 24 federal election, the AfD - the first far-right party to enter parliament in more than half a century - made clear its intention to shake up German politics on the national stage.

"The people have decided, now a new era begins," AfD parliamentary leader Bernd Baumann told the chamber.