WORLD
3 MIN READ
German lawmakers elect Schaeuble as speaker to tackle far-right
Former German finance minister, Wolfgange Schaeuble won 501 of 705 votes from fellow lawmakers for the post of Bundestag speaker, a position from which he will try to impose discipline on far-right legislators.
German lawmakers elect Schaeuble as speaker to tackle far-right
Highly experienced Wolfgang Schaeuble, 75, is considered Germany's one of the most powerful politicians. / Reuters
October 24, 2017

Former finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was elected speaker of Germany's lower house of parliament on Tuesday, a position from which he will try to impose discipline on far-right lawmakers who opposed his appointment.

Schaeuble won 501 of 705 votes from fellow lawmakers for the post of Bundestag president, or speaker.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), which was elected to the parliament for the first time last month, immediately set the stage for further clashes.

To the alarm of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the anti-immigration AfD is now the third largest party in the Bundestag. 

The highly experienced Schaeuble, 75, is one of Germany's most powerful politicians and seen as well qualified to tame recalcitrant lawmakers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports.

"New era begins"

In an inaugural Bundestag session following the September 24 federal election, the AfD - the first far-right party to enter parliament in more than half a century - made clear its intention to shake up German politics on the national stage.

"The people have decided, now a new era begins," AfD parliamentary leader Bernd Baumann told the chamber.

Recommended

In his maiden speech as Bundestag president, Schaeuble shot back: "Nobody on their own represents the people."

"The way we speak to each other here can set an example for debate in society," he said, adding, "I am looking forward to the new challenges."

By agreeing to move to the Bundestag, Schaeuble has opened the way for the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) to take over his powerful ministry, helping to unblock talks on a new three-way coalition likely also to include the Greens.

FDP leader Christian Lindner told broadcaster n-tv that Schaeuble was an extraordinary figure in German politics:

"He has gravitas, a clear position and a natural authority that will be good to have in a parliament has just become more diverse, and where some manners may be called into question."

The AfD's Baumann shocked other lawmakers by suggesting that they had used Nazi-era tactics to prevent an AfD member from taking a top post in parliament. 

FDP politician Marco Buschmann said the comments were "beyond tasteless."

After opposing Schaeuble's Bundestag appointment, the AfD is set to clash with other parties over its nomination for one of six vice presidents - one from each party group.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives