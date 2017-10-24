South African President Jacob Zuma has asked the High Court to reject a call by an anti-corruption watchdog for an official inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government.

A report a year ago by South Africa's anti-graft agency known as Public Protector recommended a judicial probe be held to look into allegations of systemic corruption by Zuma, some of his ministers and heads of state-owned companies.

The report focused on allegations that Zuma's friends, businessman brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, had influenced the appointment of ministers.

The 75-year-old Zuma, whose rule has long been dogged by scandal, and the Gupta brothers have denied the accusations.

The president, who previously described the "State of Capture" report as "unfair" in parliament, wants the court to send it back to the watchdog for further investigations.

Public protector's right