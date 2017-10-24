WORLD
3 MIN READ
French judge to rule whether 'Jihad' is an acceptable name to give a baby
"Jihad" can mean a personal and non-violent struggle against sin for Muslims, rather than a holy war. But prosecutors can challenge names if they are seen as damaging to the child
French judge to rule whether 'Jihad' is an acceptable name to give a baby
The Toulouse boy called "Jihad" was born in August. AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

French judges are set to rule on whether a family in southern France can call their child "Jihad", a legal source told AFP on Monday.

The mayor's office in the city of Toulouse referred the parents to prosecutors after they registered the child in August, which could lead to a family judge ordering them to change the child's name.

"The process is underway," the legal source said.

In previous cases, other boys have been allowed to keep that name in France.

"Jihad" in Arabic means "effort" or "struggle", not specifically "holy war."

French families are now free to choose first names – up until 1993 they had to pick from an approved list – but local authorities can still refer parents to prosecutors if their choices are seen as damaging to the child.

In November last year, the mayor's office in the Riviera city of Nice referred a family to the authorities after they gave their son the same name as Mohamed Merah, the gunman who killed seven people in 2012.

The parents later decided to give the child another name.

Recommended

Long history of knocking back names they do not approve of

A French couple back in May was told to find another name for their baby after a court ruled they could not use the name because it contains a tilde, or a “ñ”.

The couple from Brittany had picked a traditional name from the Breton language - Fañch.

The decision displeased a court in the Breton port town of Quimper.

Jean-Christophe Bernard and his wife were then told they would have to find a new name for their baby.

In 2015,  a couple in the French town of Valenciennes decided to name their child Nutella, the registrar informed the local prosecutor, who took the case to court.

The court ruled that name would make her a laughing stock and was against the girl’s interests and ordered the child be called Ella instead.

A few months earlier in 2015, the same court made similar arguments before overturning the decision of another couple to name their child Fraise (Strawberry).

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives