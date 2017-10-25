WORLD
Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak launches bid for Kremlin
The Putin rival, who's running for president in next year's elections, is positioning herself as a candidate "against everything."
Russian journalist, former reality show host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who announced last week her plans to run in next year's presidential election, holds a press conference in Moscow on October 24, 2017. / AFP
October 25, 2017

When Russian television personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak announced she was running for president in next year's election, her candidacy was met with scepticism.

But Sobchak says she wants to provide a voice for Russian voters frustrated with the Kremlin, positioning herself as a candidate "against everything". She admits she has little chance of winning.

"From the international law point of view, Crimea is Ukrainian. Full stop," Sobchak said, in the lead up to a poll that may shift focus from the opposition favourite Alexei Navalny. 

The head of Russia's Communist Party said her presence in the presidential race would make it a farce.   

"They want to turn the next election into a tragicomedy. Perhaps some political strategists think they can increase attendance this way, but it will not work out,"  Gennady Zyuganov, the Russian Communist Party leader said.

And as TRT World'sJulia Lyubova reports from Moscow, there are questions about her motives.

SOURCE:TRT World
