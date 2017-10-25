Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to boycott Thursday's repeat presidential election and persuade their friends to do the same, saying his opposition movement would be transformed into a resistance movement against the government.

"From today we are transforming the NASA coalition into a resistance movement," he told a cheering crowd of thousands of people in Uhuru Park in the capital of Nairobi. He wants new elections held within 90 days, he said

The opposition leader's lawyer says it was not by accident that the Supreme Court did not have a quorum to hear an urgent appeal to postpone the Thursday's repeat presidential elections.

Earlier today Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga announced that one judge was unwell, another was abroad and unable to return in time and another judge was unable to come to court after her bodyguard was shot and injured on Tuesday night.

The top court’s failure to rule means Thursday’s much contested repeat presidential elections will proceed as scheduled.

Protesters lit bonfires on the roads of Kisumu, the western city that is an Odinga stronghold, within minutes of the court announcement. Long lines formed in Kenyan supermarkets as people stock up on supplies ahead of the tension-filled vote.

Kenyatta wanted to prevent court hearing

Odinga's lawyer, James Orengo said President Uhuru Kenyatta had tried to prevent the court hearing by declaring public holidays on Wednesday and Thursday.

Orengo said that move didn't work because Chief Justice David Maraga ordered the courts to hear election petitions during the holidays.

Then Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu felt threatened when her driver was seriously wounded in a shooting.

Mwilu did not show up for the last-minute hearing.

Mwilu's driver, a police constable, was shot and seriously wounded on Tuesday evening when he went to buy flowers by assailants who tried force him back into the judge's official car.