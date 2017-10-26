An explosion in Kiev on Wednesday killed a bodyguard and wounded three people including a Ukrainian lawmaker, Ukrainian officials said.

Officials described the incident as a deliberate attack on the lawmaker, Ihor Mosiychuk.

Mosiychuk, a member of the opposition Radical Party, has been hospitalised but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, while his bodyguard was killed, according to party leader Oleh Lyashko.

Interior Ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said investigators were at the scene of the incident, where it appeared a motorcycle had been blown up near the entrance to a TV station.

"Altogether four people were wounded in the explosion. Unfortunately, one could not be saved. He died on the way to the hospital from the wounds he received," he said.

Kiev police spokeswoman Oksana Blyshchyk said that at 1905 GMT authorities had received information about a car explosion in the Solomensky district of Kiev.

There was no immediate word from police on possible suspects or a motive for the attack, but Lyashko said he had no doubt the incident was politically motivated.