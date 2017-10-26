Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Thursday to recapture the last patch of Iraqi territory still in the hands of Daesh, on the border area with Syria, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said.

"Daesh members have to choose between death and surrender," he said in a statement announcing the offensive on region of Al Qaim and Rawa.

The Iraqi air force dropped thousands of leaflets on the border area calling on the militants to surrender and urging the population to stay away from their positions, according to a statement from the Joint Operations Command in Baghdad.

"Tell those among your children and relatives who took up a weapon against the state to throw it aside immediately, and to go to any house on top of which a white flag have been raised when the liberation forces enter Al Qaim,'' said the leaflets.

Regular army units, Sunni tribal forces and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation are taking part in the offensive toward the Syrian border, the Joint Operations Command said.