Kenya's election commission said voting had been hampered by "security challenges" in a number of places where voting would be delayed until October 28.

Wafula Chebukati, head of the election commission, said areas where voting would be delayed included Homa Hay, Kisumu, Migori and Siaya - all in the opposition stronghold of western Kenya.

Kenyan police clashed with opposition supporters who burned barricades and blocked polling stations in a much contested presidential election re-run held Thursday.

At least three people were shot dead according to police and hospital sources.

One man died after being shot in the forehead in Nairobi's Mathare slum, Drugnet hospital director Dickens Osimb said.

A second death was confirmed in Homa Bay in western Kenya, a police statement said.

Earlier, police and hospital sources confirmed a 19-year-old had been shot dead in Kisumu, also in the west.

The repeat vote went ahead as a Supreme Court petition to stay the election failed on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga called his supporters to boycott the vote, saying his coalition would be transformed into a resistance movement against the government, who he believes are involved in rigging elections.

Odinga wants new elections to be held within 90 days as he believes the election commission has not yet made sufficient reforms after the Supreme Court annulled an earlier vote.

Kenyans voted in an August 8 election which led to a win for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. But that vote was overturned by the nation's top court in an unprecedented ruling that unleashed the country's worst political crisis since 2007.

Around 50 people have been killed, mostly by security forces, since the original vote.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Nairobi.