Spare parts for Lockheed Martin Corp's stealthy F-35 fighter jets are not keeping up with demand according to a report out on Thursday from the US Government Accountability Office.

The report said "from January through August 7, 2017, F-35 aircraft were unable to fly about 22 percent of the time due to parts shortages."

A Lockheed representative said the company is working with the F-35's programme office to understand every factor of the cost per flying hour and identify disciplined ways it can reduce the overall operations and sustainment costs of the F-35.

The shortages are expected to plague the fighter jet programme for several years the report said.

Partly to blame were "incomplete plans and funding that did not account for the long lead time parts." In other instances, delays in the establishment of repair capabilities were blamed.

The US Department of Defense is maintaining more than 250 of the advanced F-35 jets and plans to triple the fleet by the end of 2021.