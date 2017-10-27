WORLD
Qatar and Russia sign defence deal amid diplomatic crisis
Qatari and Russian defence ministers discuss the Gulf and Syrian crises as well as “combating terrorism and violent extremism.”
A picture by the Qatar News Agency on October 25, 2017 shows Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani (R) receiving Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu in Doha. / AFP
October 27, 2017

Qatar signed a military technical cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding on air defence and military supplies with Russia on Thursday, a statement from the Qatari defense ministry said.

The statement did not give any further details but Russia has been more active in the region since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar in June, triggering the worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf in years.

The agreements were signed between Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who visited the Gulf state on Wednesday, and Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al Atiyya.

Earlier this month, Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to help Saudi Arabia in its efforts to develop its own military industries. 

The kingdom agreed to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Qatari and Russian ministers said they also discussed the Gulf and Syrian crises and “combating terrorism and violent extremism.”

Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives