Burundi's cabinet backed a constitutional change that would allow its president to stay in office until 2034, widening a political rift that has driven the country progressively deeper into crisis.

Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in office since 2005, won re-election in July 2015 in a ballot that critics said violated the constitution and the terms of an agreement that ended a previous rebellion.

The cabinet adopted the draft legislation seeking to amend the constitution on Tuesday, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday.

If the amendment was passed by parliament, "the current head of state can rule until 2034," the source said.

Nkurunziza's backers said the country's constitutional court had cleared him to run again, but some opponents took up arms against his rule and insecurity has plagued the country since.

Under existing laws, Burundian presidents are limited to two five-year terms.

The Burundian bill

Proposed amendments under the Burundian bill seek to abolish the two-term limit and lengthen presidential terms to seven years.

Incumbents would be able to serve two consecutive terms of seven years each and also be eligible to seek re-election after an interregnum.

The government would hold a referendum on the draft legislation next year, but did not say which month, a second official told Reuters.