The US State Department on Friday named 39 Russian defense- and intelligence-related entities under a new sanctions law, belatedly taking a step to enforce legislation passed overwhelmingly by Congress.

The law, which President Donald Trump signed on August 2, requires sanctions on individuals who engage in "a significant transaction" with the Russian entities.

Friday's action does not itself impose new sanctions, and determinations will be made on a case by case basis, State Department officials said.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained that Trump has been tardy in enforcing the law, which required the list of Russian entities be ready by October 1.

The list includes major Russian arms makers as well as Rosoboronexport, the state-run Russian arms exporter. Also listed is the St. Petersburg-based Special Technology Center, which former President Barack Obama sanctioned in December, saying it played a role in Moscow's hacking and other interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has denied such meddling.