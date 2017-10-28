WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians flee Democratic Republic of Congo as conflict continues
The UN Human Rights Council accuses government forces of carrying out atrocities against its own people. Residents who decide to return to their villages find their houses burned and most of the infrastructure destroyed.
Civilians flee Democratic Republic of Congo as conflict continues
Young Congolese boys play around broken building on October 26, 2017 in Kasala, in the restive region of Kasai, central Democratic Republic of Congo. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting between the army and rebels. 

The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives. 

In a report released in August, UN human rights investigations said more than 250 people, including 62 children, were killed from mid-March to mid-June.

Towns like Kananga have seen some of the worst battles. Some residents are returning home – but home isn't what it used to be.

Recommended

The UN Human Rights Council says two of its experts were murdered while investigating human rights abuses in the region.

The Congolese government rejected those findings.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'