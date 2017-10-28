Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond November 1, a KRG official said on Saturday.

His decision came just weeks after a referendum on KRG independence backfired and triggered a crisis for Iraq's Kurds who had been enjoying a period of unprecedented autonomy.

A plan to divide up the regional president's powers was outlined in a letter Barzani sent to the KRG parliament on Saturday, the official said. The plan asks parliament to distribute the president's powers among the government, parliament and judiciary.

Barzani's current term was set to expire in four days, the same date that presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be held. However, those elections were delayed indefinitely last week, amidst an escalating regional crisis.

Critics say the September 25 independence referendum, orchestrated and championed by the 71-year-old Barzani, has left a bleak outlook for Iraq's Kurds.

Less than four weeks after Kurds in the region voted overwhelmingly to break away from Iraq, the central government launched a military offensive to wrest back the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, which the Kurds regard as both their spiritual homeland, and a key source of revenue for their would-be independent state. It was one of several retaliatory measures taken by Baghdad, which vehemently opposed the referendum along with other international powers.

In a matter of days, the Iraqi government has transformed the balance of power in the north of the country, exerting tremendous pressure on Barzani to step aside. Iraqi forces have continued to advance on all Kurdish-held territory outside the autonomous region's borders.