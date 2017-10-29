WORLD
Sacked Catalonia leader calls for democratic opposition to Madrid's rule
Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy took over the region's autonomy by dissolving the parliament. However, the government says it welcomes the participation of Carles Puigdemont in snap elections.
Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags as they gather in Barcelona, Spain. October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2017

Sacked Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for peaceful "democratic opposition" to the central government's takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

Puigdemont, whose regional government was dismissed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, accused Madrid of "premeditated aggression" against the will of the Catalans.

Rajoy removed Puigdemont, took over the administration of the autonomous region and called a new election after Catalonia's parliament declared itself an independent nation on Friday.

The bold, if to all appearances futile, action marked a potentially dangerous escalation of Spain's worst political crisis in the four decades since its return to democracy.

"It's very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to Article 155," Puigdemont said in a brief statement he read out in the Catalan city of Girona, referring to the legal trigger for the takeover.

But he was vague on precisely what steps the secessionists would take as the national authorities are already moving into Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia to enforce control.

Dismissed Catalan leader's electoral participation

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would welcome the participation of the sacked Catalan president in regional elections to be held in December.

Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said in an interview that if Puigdemont wanted to continue in politics, "which is his right, I think he should prepare for next elections".

"I'm quite sure that if Puigdemont takes part in these elections, he can exercise this democratic opposition".

After dissolving the regional parliament and sacking the regional government on Friday, Spain's Prime Minister Rajoy said a new regional election would be held in Catalonia on Dec. 21.

Mendez de Vigo also said he was confident that the regional Catalan police would obey the law after the government had sacked regional officers.

He said that if Puigdemont refused to abandon his office, the government would react with "intelligence and with common sense".

Asked what would happen if Puigdemont had to face prosecution in the courts, Mendez replied that in Spain judicial and political powers were separate and that "no one is above the law." He did not commit himself further. 

SOURCE:Reuters
