Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga called for calm on Sunday as he visited a slum in the capital that was hit by violence when a political stand-off over a repeat presidential election fed into rising ethnic tensions.

Clashes in Kawangware and in a village in western Kenya following Thursday's vote were the first signs that face-offs between Odinga supporters and the police might eventually morph into neighbours turning against each other.

"A country cannot be ruled by the gun. Standing here in this church we want to condemn the militarisation of politics in this country," Odinga told residents in the Nairobi slum.

The veteran opposition leader had boycotted the re-run of an August presidential election that was nullified by Kenya's Supreme Court on procedural grounds, leaving President Uhuru Kenyatta with an almost free run against six minor candidates.

On Friday, a day after the repeat vote was held in most of the country, ethnic violence in Kawangware saw dozens of homes and shops torched and one man killed. Most of the buildings torched belonged to residents from the Kenyatta's Kikuyu tribe.

One man from Odinga's Luo group was killed overnight near Koguta village in the west of the country, after residents from two ethnic groups backing different candidates armed themselves.

If such isolated incidents become a trend, it could ignite large swathes of Kenya, as happened after a 2007 presidential election when weeks of violence left 1,200 dead. That sent ripples throughout East Africa, which relies on Kenya as a trade and diplomatic hub.

TRT World'sNicole Johnstan reports.