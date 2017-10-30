WORLD
French women rally against sexual abuse under #MeToo banner
Women in 11 French cities on Sunday protested sexual abuse and harassment under the #MeToo banner in the wake of mounting allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Harassed it is no“, “In France, a rape every 8 minutes“, “21500 women victims of violence in France a year“, “Ways against the violence“, “Together let us break the silence", during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 30, 2017

Women protested sexual abuse and harassment on Sunday in 11 French cities as demonstrations took place across the country inspired by the "#metoo" social media hashtag which has seen millions posting personal stories of abuse.

A worldwide social media campaign was born in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse levelled at film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

"Little-by-little we have to win our right to exist in public and I think that women today, because they're together, because we're much stronger together and it's much easier when we're as one, feel ready to tell their stories," protest organiser Carol Galand said.

Galand said it was important to bring the movement off the Internet and into real life, and that men too must participate.

In Paris, several hundred people protested Sunday on the Republic Plaza. Some chanted "Aggressors are liars" and held banners saying "I will not remain silent" and "Respect women." Many also had banners with the #MeToo motto.

The protesters brandished placards reading "Justice for women" and "What part of 'No' don't you understand?"

French statistics show that over 80,000 adult women face rape or attempted rape every year in the country but only 10 percent file a complaint.

The French government is currently holding nationwide consultations about a law that will include steps to fight sexual harassment on the streets as well as extend the statute of limitation for rape of minors.

"Make our voices heard as women"

In France, women including the actress Lea Seydoux have shared experiences, some under the hashtag "#balancetonporc" or "#squealonyourpig".

Three generations of women from one family attended the demonstration together saying they had all been victims of abuse at one time or another, and 88-year-old Vivianne Rouis said she was nervous for her daughter and granddaughter.

"I'm thinking about all those generations. And it has to stop. Because we're not objects," Rouis said.

"It's really important for us to make our voices heard, as women, because we are not equal," said American student Brook Djayan, 25. 

"In France, in the US, anywhere, we're really not equal and I think it's important that we just come out and say so."

Tara Bomberg, a 21-year-old student, said she travelled a lot and noticed the problem everywhere, including in France.

"Everywhere you go, you get words after you or you're in some nightclub and someone tries to touch you, or even worse ... It's a big issue and every girl I know has been in this kind of situation," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
