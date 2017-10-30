At least 16 people were killed in a raid and suicide attack in Cameroon and Nigeria on Monday, in the latest violence blamed on Boko Haram militants.

A civilian militia member said 11 people had been “slaughtered” overnight Sunday-Monday in the village of Gouderi, in the Kolofata region of Cameroon’s Far North.

“Boko Haram’s incursion in Gouderi was an act of revenge,” said the militia member, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

Civilians were also the target of a suicide bomber at a mosque in Ajiri Yala, 15 kilometres (10 miles) north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria.

The leader of the local Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) helping the military with security said the attack happened at about 4:30 am (0330 GMT).

“A male suicide bomber disguised as a worshipper entered the mosque while people were gathering for the morning prayers,” Modu Bukar said.

“He detonated his explosives. He killed five people and injured several others.”

‘Major concern’

The violence followed another attempted suicide attack against civilians and a clash between soldiers and militants at the weekend that saw the militants suffer heavy casualties.

Nigeria maintains Boko Haram is a spent force but the latest attacks underline the persistent threat posed by the group, whose insurgency has killed at least 20,000 since 2009.

Boko Haram typically never claims responsibility but has used suicide bombing as a frequent tactic in its eight-year insurgency.

Mosques that do not ascribe to its extremist views are seen as legitimate targets, as are people and places seen to be supportive of the secular government.

On Sunday, a CJTF member manning a checkpoint in the Muna area of Maiduguri was killed and another injured when two women strapped with explosives blew themselves up.

A day earlier, a military source said, troops, inflicted heavy losses on a large contingent of Boko Haram fighters near the Yobe village of Goniri.