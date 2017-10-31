Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and two other senior aides have been charged as part of the investigation into Russia’s manipulation of the 2016 election, bombshell court documents revealed Monday.

Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates were hit with a dozen indictments ranging from conspiracy against the United States to money laundering.

A third former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in early October to lying to the FBI, it was announced on Monday.

The unsealed charges were an explosive opening salvo from special FBI investigator Robert Mueller, after months of speculation and spin about possible Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

While falling far short of being a smoking gun for conspiracy, the unproven charges suggest a pattern of top Trump associates looking East for political and economic gain.

Manafort, 68, and campaign business partner Gates, 45, were charged with allegedly hiding millions of dollars gleaned from work with Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party.

Papadopoulos admitted he tried to hide contacts with a Moscow-linked professor who was offering “dirt” on Trump’s election rival Clinton.

Papadopoulos also said he met with a woman he described as Vladimir Putin’s niece as well as with the Russian ambassador in London in March last year, after which he told other campaign officials that they had discussed arranging meetings with Trump and campaign staff.

TRT World's Giles Gibson reports from Washington DC.

"No collusion"

The revelations prompted a furious and defiant reaction from Trump, who dismissed allegations of collusion and called on election rival Hillary Clinton to be investigated.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Trump tweeted. “....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

But the charges signal a dramatic new phase in Mueller’s investigation, one that holds grave perils for the Trump presidency.