Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday as state employees turned up for work despite calls for disobedience, and pro-independence parties said they would contest an election, implicitly accepting the regional government had been sacked.

Spanish media reported that ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont had left for Belgium with several other members of his sacked administration.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy assumed direct control of the region on Friday, sacked its secessionist government and called a snap election for Dec 21.

Monday's calm on the streets of Barcelona resolved a weekend of uncertainty during which it was not clear how the region would respond to central control. Some of the most prominent Catalan leaders, including Puigdemont and vice-president Oriol Junqueras, had said they would not accept their dismissal.

But their respective political parties, PdeCat (Catalan Democratic Party) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (Catalan Republican Left) said on Monday they would take part in the snap election, a tacit acceptance that parliament had been dissolved.

The regional legislature cancelled a meeting for Tuesday, another signal lawmakers accepted they had been dismissed.

Newspaper La Vanguardia said Puigdemont would make a statement on Monday afternoon. La Sexta television said he could seek asylum in Belgium together with five other sacked members of his administration.

A call for widespread civil disobedience from the main civic groups behind the secessionist campaign failed to attract many followers. Most public sector workers such as teachers, firefighters and the police started worked as normal on Monday and there was no sign of widespread absenteeism.

TRT World'sSarah Morice from Barcelona and Jack Parrock report from Brussels.

Sedition charges

Spain's state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalonia's leaders over their push to separate from Spain. Attorney-General Jose Manuel Maza also called for charges of misuse of funds to be laid.

Under Spain's legal system, the request goes to a judge for consideration. Maza asked the judge to call the secessionist leaders to testify.

The main civic groups behind the pro-independence campaign had called for widespread civil disobedience and said that public sector workers such as teachers, firefighters and the police should refuse orders from the central authorities.

But most workers started their working day at 0800 GMT (9:00 am) as normal and there was no sign of widespread absenteeism.

Most sacked Catalan leaders remained ambiguous on Monday and stopped short of directly defying Spain's authority. There were no signs of any spontaneous demonstrations taking place.

Puigdemont posted a picture on Instagram taken in the regional government headquarters but was not seen entering, suggesting the photo may have been taken by someone else.

Regional transport chief Josep Rull posted on Twitter a picture of him working in his office but he was later seen leaving the building.

Spain's transport minister had said in a radio interview Rull would be allowed to collect his personal belongings but not work there.

When he left, Rull said he would now attend a meeting of his PdeCat party (Catalan Democratic Party).

"Let's go on with the scheduled agenda," he said.

'Psychological war'