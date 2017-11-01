At least eight people were killed and 12 injured after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Centre memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The terror suspect was identified as 29-year-old Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov who moved to Tampa, Florida in the US seven years ago.

Uber also confirmed that Saipov was one of their drivers.

In a statement released, the ride-hailing service said Saipov had passed a background check to become an Uber driver and had been actively driving on the platform for more than six months.

He has since been banned from the app.

The company says it reached out to law enforcement to provide its full assistance and is "aggressively and quickly reviewing" the suspect's history with Uber.

Uber says it is "horrified by this senseless act of violence."

From among those killed, at least five were from Argentina and one from Belgium.

Both countries confirmed that their citizens were also among the injured.

TRT World spoke to Frank Ucciardo is in New York a few blocks away from the scene of the attack.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Centre and then slamming into a school bus.

They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.