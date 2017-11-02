Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government said on Thursday it has offered to deploy its troops alongside Iraq's to man a strategic crossing into Turkey. This would also be done in conjunction with the help of the US-led coalition that was helping fight Daesh.

The KRG's offer was disclosed hours after Iraq accused it of delaying the handover of the control of its borders to Iraq.

The offer was part of a "deconfliction" proposal made to the Iraqi government on October 31, the KRG defence department said.

The other points included a ceasefire on all fronts, continued cooperation in the fight against Daesh and a joint deployment in disputed territories, which are areas claimed by both the KRG and the Iraqi central government.

The KRG "continues to welcome a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, deconfliction and the start of a political dialogue" with Baghdad, Erbil's statement said.