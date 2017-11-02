Following the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) non-binding referendum to break up with Iraq on September 25, the Iraqi central government immediately closed the airspace for planes in and out of airports in the KRG-controlled territories.

The move was followed by neighbouring Turkey and Iran. Tehran went further and shut down its border with the KRG temporarily and Turkey increased scrutiny on its border gates. The moves have added more uncertainty to already existing harsh conditions for the people in KRG-controlled areas in northern Iraq.

KRG hadn’t expected such strong cooperation between Ankara, Tehran and Baghdad before they voted in favor of independence for the semi-autonomous region that was established in 1992 but recognised by Iraq in 2005.

During a press conference in mid-June, KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said Turkey's reaction against referendum preparations was normal. “There is nothing in [Turkey's statements] that could cause concerns.”

The ongoing political crisis finally cost the political career of KRG President Masoud Barzani, who threw himself under the tracks by ignoring warnings from his allies to not to hold the referendum.

Following his letter to the parliament – in which he said he wouldn’t extend his term – Iran announced the reopening of its border with the KRG. Turkey never shut down its border with the KRG but had warned that it considered doing so.

Recent events have led the KRG to hand over border gates with Turkey and Syria to the Iraqi army. The people of northern Iraq, who were already facing financial problems, felt the greatest effect.

“It doesn’t matter that all the border gates are open since people here don’t have money to spend because public officials haven’t been paid their salaries for the last two months,” said Diyari, a Kurdish textile exporter who is doing business in Erbil.

“Economy was already bad before the independence referendum, but things are much worse now,” he said.

According to the New York Times, the region was nearly $20 billion in debt.