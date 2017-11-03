WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb kills at least nine in Syria's Golan Heights
A car bomb attack killed at least nine people and injured 23 others in Syria's Golan Heights on Friday. According to the Syrian regime's news agency SANA, the attack was carried out by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.
Suicide car bomb kills at least nine in Syria's Golan Heights
A suicide car bomb attack killed at least nine people and injured 23 others in a government-held village in Syria's Golan Heights on Friday. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2017

A suicide car bomb killed at least nine people and injured 23 others in Syria's Golan Heights on Friday, regime media said. 

The car bomb hit the outskirts of the village of Hader, which lies near the disengagement line that divides the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan from the area occupied by Israel, the regime's SANA news agency stated. 

"A suicide bomber from Al Nusra Front detonated a car bomb in the midst of the homes of citizens on the outskirts of Hader, killing nine people and injuring at least 23," the agency said.

SANA further said the toll was expected to rise because a number of those wounded in the bombing were in serious condition and the ongoing assault on the town made it difficult to remove the injured to safety.

Recommended

Hader is a majority-Druze village and has been attacked in the past. 

The village lies in southwestern Syria's Quneitra province, around 70 percent of which is held by rebel groups, with the regime controlling the other 30 percent, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The Nusra Front is the old name for a rebel group that was formerly Al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria known as the Jabhat Fateh al Sham. The group rebranded itself as Hayat Tahrir al Sham in January after it severed ties with Al Qaeda last year.  

Opposed to the Syrian regime, Hayat Tahrir al Sham is the dominant faction in the northwestern rebel-held province of Idlib.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'