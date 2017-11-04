WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pennsylvania's energy industry evolves as coal miners await comeback
Trump promised to revive coal by rolling back environmental regulations. But some in the Pennsylvania coal country think it's too little, too late.
Pennsylvania's energy industry evolves as coal miners await comeback
The Emerald Coal mine facility sits behind a neighborhood in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, US, October 11, 2017. / Reuters
November 4, 2017

A decade ago more than fifty percent of America's electricity was produced from coal.

But with cheaper alternatives and ten years of restrictions on the coal industry, jobs have slipped away. President Donald Trump has campaigned hard to reverse that decline. 

Trump has promised to revive coal by rolling back environmental regulations and moved to repeal Obama-era curbs on carbon emissions from power plants.

Recommended

But as TRT World's Nick Harper found out in the US state of Pennsylvania, the coal country doesn't think the President can make a difference. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'