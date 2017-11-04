South Africa’s controversial President Jacob Zuma has found himself in the firing line yet again following the publication of a book that alleges that he has been on the payroll of criminal networks.

The book – The President's Keepers – by investigative journalist Jacque Pauw is so controversial that the country’s spy agency, the State Security Agency (SSA), sent the publishers a lawyer’s letter ordering them to pull the book off the shelves because it contravened the country’s Intelligence Service Act.

The book alleges millions of dollars in taxpayers' money flowed into the bank accounts of spies and Zuma's government and details the actions of law-enforcement agencies. It also alleges Zuma failed to submit tax returns for the first five years of his presidency.

The book accuses President Zuma of being on the payroll of a security company for R1 million a month – a salary he allegedly did not declare and which was allegedly not taxed.

It further describes how key people in the regime reportedly worked together to prevent any action being taken that would see charges levelled against Zuma.

Spreading like wildfire

The pirated version of the book spread like wildfire on social media. The print edition also moved quickly off the bookshelves.

The book was released a week ago with an initial print run of 20,000 copies.

NB publisher Elouise Wessels told TRT World another print run of 40,000 has been ordered to be delivered in batches from early next week. "A book that sells over 10,000 is considered a best seller here," Wessels said.

By Saturday evening, the book was listed as the 8th best selling book on Amazon Kindle.

Apart from the SSA issuing a “cease and desist” letter to the publishers, the country’s tax authority South African Revenue Service (SARS) also issued a statement on Friday saying that it is considering its legal options against Pauw and the country’s largest-circulating Sunday newspaper, the Sunday Times. The Sunday Times had published extracts of the book on October 29.

"SARS wishes to categorically state that it is deeply concerned about the publication of confidential taxpayer information in contravention of Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act (TAA) 28 of 2011, especially Section 69 which prohibits the disclosure of taxpayer information by a SARS official or former SARS official," the statement read.