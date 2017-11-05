WORLD
3 MIN READ
Man arrested for assaulting US senator in Kentucky
US Senator Rand Paul suffers minor injuries after he was assaulted at his house by an acquaintance in Kentucky.
Man arrested for assaulting US senator in Kentucky
US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on July 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

A man has been arrested for assaulting US Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home on Friday and causing a "minor injury," the state police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Paul and Boucher were acquaintances, said Jeremy Hodges, a state police spokesman, who declined to say what led to the incident.

Paul's office said in a statement the former Republican presidential candidate "was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of any injuries the 54-year-old senator may have suffered or the circumstances of the incident.

Hodges said Paul's injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.

Recommended

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Politico, Paul was tackled from behind by his neighbour Boucher, who admitted to his role in the attack.

The Warren County, Kentucky Jail said Boucher remained behind bars on Saturday after not immediately posting a $5,000 bond, according to online records.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, dropped out of the race for president in February 2016 and successfully ran for re-election as a senator. 

In September, Paul opposed a partial repeal of healthcare reforms adopted under former Democratic President Barack Obama, angering President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Paul last month played golf with Trump and discussed tax reform proposals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'