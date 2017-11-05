A man has been arrested for assaulting US Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home on Friday and causing a "minor injury," the state police said.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Paul and Boucher were acquaintances, said Jeremy Hodges, a state police spokesman, who declined to say what led to the incident.

Paul's office said in a statement the former Republican presidential candidate "was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine."

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of any injuries the 54-year-old senator may have suffered or the circumstances of the incident.

Hodges said Paul's injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.