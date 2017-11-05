Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a "ballistic missile" northeast of the capital Riyadh after it was launched from Yemen, state media reported.

The missile was brought down near King Khaled Airport on the northern outskirts of the city and did not cause any casualties, state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV said. Neighbouring Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they had fired the missile, targeting the airport, the Houthis' Al Masirah television said.

Rocket fragments fell near the airport grounds, but air traffic carried on normally, the civil aviation authority said on its official Twitter account.

Al Ekhbariya said the missile "was of limited size (and) no injuries or damage" were reported.

Residents of northern Riyadh reported hearing a single deafening explosion that rattled windows around 20:20 local time, followed by rumbling and sounds of low-flying aircraft.

"We heard an enormous loud boom and went outside, then heard a low rumbling noise like thunder and six to 12 smaller explosions," one resident said.