Saudi Arabia has appointed new ministers for two key positions involving internal security and the economy, state television reported on Saturday, citing a royal decree.

The royal decree also announced the creation of a new committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The decree came into effect immediately. Eleven princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers were detained.

Among those detained was investment firm Kingdom Holding’s billionaire owner Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. His firm’s stocks fell 9.9 percent upon his detention, while the Saudi equities index was down 1.5 percent after eight minutes of trade.

Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah was relieved of his post as minister of the National Guard and replaced by Khaled bin Ayyaf, while Economy Minister Adel Fakieh was replaced by his deputy Mohammed al Tuwaijri.

Prince Mutaib, the preferred son of the late King Abdullah, was once thought to be a leading contender for the throne before the unexpected rise of Prince Mohammed two years ago.