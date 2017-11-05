WORLD
3 MIN READ
Moscow police detain dozens during anti-Putin protest
Radical opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev had appealed on his website for his supporters to hold protests across the country, calling for a “people’s revolution” and an immediate end to President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Moscow police detain dozens during anti-Putin protest
Russian riot police detain an opposition activist during a protest rally in central Moscow on November 5, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Russian police said they detained 263 activists gathering in central Moscow on Sunday for an unauthorised protest against President Vladimir Putin.

“For breaches of public order in central Moscow, 263 people have been detained. They have all been taken to local police stations,” Moscow police said in a statement.

Many of those detained were carrying knives, knuckledusters and pistols that can fire rubber bullets, TASS state news agency reported. It said police were detaining activists after searching them.

A photographer said police, some in helmets and bullet-proof vests, picked up the protesters one by one in central Moscow close to the Kremlin.

A reporter for popular Echo of Moscow radio station, Andrei Yezhov, wrote on Twitter that he had been detained and posted video from inside a police van, saying most of those held were in their early 20s. He was later released without charge.

Maltsev ran for parliament last year and has a popular YouTube channel with critical political commentary. 

He lives in the city of Saratov but fled to Paris earlier this year after a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for him over calls for extremist activity.

His movement called Artpodgotovka was banned by a court in October.

Recommended

"High-profile extremist actions"

The FSB security service said on Friday it had detained a group of supporters of Maltsev who were planning to carry out “high-profile extremist actions” on November 4 and 5 including setting fire to government offices and attacking police officers.

It said the detentions took place in Moscow and its surrounding region.

The security service said police had halted the activities of groups of his supporters in five other cities.

It accused Maltsev of using the Internet for “propaganda of violent actions.” 

Sunday’s protest came after police in Moscow on Saturday detained dozens of people at a nationalist anti-Kremlin march on a public holiday known as the Day of National Unity.

In recent months, opposition leader Alexei Navalny has also called supporters onto streets for protests without permission from city authorities, resulting in large numbers of arrests.

In June, more than 1,500 Navalny supporters were arrested during a day of demonstrations across the nation against government corruption. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'