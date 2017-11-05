WORLD
Togolese band wants you to know Voodoo culture is not what you think it is
Togolese music band Vaudou Game create their own sound fusing traditional music and tropical sounds with a hint of Voodoo culture.
Voodoo is a religion that is community centered and supports individual experience and empowerment. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2017

Voodoo is a religion practised by various communities across West Africa.

But with countless gods, animal sacrifices and spiritual possession, it is viewed by many people with suspicion and fear.

Peter Solo, the lead singer of the Vaudou Game band, which was formed in France three years ago, says Voodoo is one of the world's most misunderstood religions. 

With their own sound, which they call "voodoo funk," Solo's band wants to break people's bias against this religion. 

TRT World 's Caitlin McGee has more.

