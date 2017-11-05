Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city staged a show of defiance on Sunday, with some 2.5 million people packing the streets to cheer on 50,000 marathon participants from around the world.

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor won the New York City Marathon men's title, taking his first victory at the distance as the race took place just five days after a deadly Manhattan truck attack left eight people dead.

Two years after losing the lead late in the 42.1 kilometre (26.2-mile) race, Kamworor held off compatriot Wilson Kipsang to win in an unofficial time of 2hrs 10mins 53secs.

Kipsang, the 2014 New York champion, was three seconds back with Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa third in 2:11:32.

Kamworor, 24, was in only his seventh marathon. He settled for second in 2015 to Kenyan Stanley Biwott after being overtaken late in the race.

Kipsang, 35, won in Tokyo earlier this year and raced in September's Berlin Marathon but quit after 30 km.

Expanded security lined the route of the world-famous race, which saw an estimated 50,000 runners from more than 125 nations compete across the Big Apple streets.

Flanagan scores stunning victory

Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years when she claimed a dominant victory over Kenyan three-times champion Mary Keitany on Sunday.

Flanagan, who had never won a major marathon, clocked an unofficial two hours, 26 minutes 53 seconds for a stunning victory at the age of 36.

Keitany struggled home in 2:27:54 with Ethiopia's Mamitu Daska third in 2:28:08.

Security at an all-time high