Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right coalition has taken a slight lead against the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in Sicily's regional elections, according to initial projections on Monday based on the vote count.

Sunday's ballot, which is seen as a crucial test of national trends ahead of forthcoming parliamentary elections, could mark a striking comeback for the 81-year-old, four-time prime minister Berlusconi and a blow to the ruling centre-left.

A victory for the maverick 5-Star, on the other hand, would hand it control of its first ever Italian region and would be likely to consolidate its position as the country's most popular party nationally.

RAI state television said the centre-right's candidate for governor of the island, Nello Musumeci, was likely to get 36 percent of the vote, with 5-Star's candidate Giancarlo Cancelleri on 34 percent.

Private channel La7 put Musumeci on 37.3 percent and Cancelleri on 36.8 percent.