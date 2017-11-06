November 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

It was a 67-word letter written by Britain's Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour in 1917 declaring support for the creation of a Jewish homeland in the Holy Land.

The document is as divisive today as it was 100 years ago.

Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, two major Palestinian political parties have taken a major step toward reconciliation.

Hamas has handed over control of the Rafah Border Crossing to the Palestinian Authority.