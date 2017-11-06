WORLD
Balfour Declaration turns 100, still denounced by millions
November 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, a document in which the British foreign minister declared support for the creation of a Jewish homeland in the Holy Lands.
Millions to this day continue to denounce the divisive Balfour Declaration. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2017

November 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

It was a 67-word letter written by Britain's Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour in 1917 declaring support for the creation of a Jewish homeland in the Holy Land.

The document is as divisive today as it was 100 years ago.

Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, two major Palestinian political parties have taken a major step toward reconciliation.

Hamas has handed over control of the Rafah Border Crossing to the Palestinian Authority.

The two sides fought over control of Gaza in 2007 after their unity government fell apart. 

Last month, they signed a reconciliation deal that includes the handover of Rafah, the only crossing from Gaza into Egypt. 

It's a lifeline for Gazans who are cut off because of Israel's blockade.

TRT World spoke to Muhannad Alami in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank who explains why the opening of the Rafah crossing is important to Palestinians. 

