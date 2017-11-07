WORLD
4 MIN READ
Paradise papers: US commerce chief denies wrongdoing
US media, citing leaked documents from an offshore law firm, said partnerships used by Wilbur Ross have a 31 percent stake in Navigator Holdings, which has significant ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.
Paradise papers: US commerce chief denies wrongdoing
Wilbur Ross says there was nothing improper about his investments in a shipping firm with significant ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

An international consortium of investigative journalists and media organisations have joined forces to release more than 13 million documents. 

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is named in the papers as having business links to Russians who are under US sanction. 

US media said partnerships used by Ross have a 31 percent stake in Navigator Holdings, which the New York Times said earns millions of dollars a year transporting gas for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur.

But, Ross says there was nothing improper about his investments in the shipping firm with significant ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

"There is nothing wrong with anything that was done," Ross told CNBC, adding that he had not considered resigning following Sunday's report. Ross is a billionaire investor who is helping to shape Republican President Donald Trump's trade policy.

"There was disclosure, there is no impropriety and if people draw a contrary conclusion that's because the papers have twisted the story and made it into something that it's not there," Ross told the BBC.

TRT World's Amber Austin-Wright reports. 

The documents also suggest that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top fundraiser and senior advisor Stephen Bronfman, heir to the Seagram fortune, moved some $60 million to offshore tax havens with ex-senator Leo Kolber.

According to documents cited by the New York Times and BBC, the offshore legal services firm Appleby helped iPhone maker Apple Inc shift tens of billions of dollars from Ireland to the Channel Islands when it appeared to face a tougher stand on taxes by Dublin.

Recommended

The report said Apple transferred funds to the small island of Jersey, which typically does not tax corporate income and is largely exempt from European Union tax regulations.

Bono among figures named

The leaked papers also suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania.

Bono's spokesperson told the paper that the rocker, whose real name is Paul Hewson, was a "passive minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd., a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015."

Bono was "extremely distressed if even as a passive minority investor... anything less than exemplary was done with my name anywhere near it", he said in a statement obtained by the BBC and The Guardian.

The singer said he had been "assured by those running the company that it is fully tax compliant", they reported. 

"The fact is, I welcome this reporting," he added, calling for public registries in offshore tax centres.

The Irish band, well known for its poverty-fighting efforts, has faced past criticism over its tax arrangements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'