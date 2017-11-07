After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio's Thor: Ragnarok proved a smashing success over the weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theatres for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed on Monday.

How big was the film's three-day opening? The latest "Thor" movie, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god – with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death – netted more than seven times last week's take for then-leader, Lionsgate's "Jigsaw."

That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In second was A Bad Moms Christmas, from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn – whose plans change when their mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon, drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.

In the fourth position was Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that – surprise! – turns out to be haunted.

In the fifth spot was Geostorm from Warner Bros, at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.