CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Swinging his mighty hammer, Thor smashes Hollywood's slump
The third installment of the Thor series, "Thor: Ragnarok," pulls in $122.7 million in North American theatres and a global total of $306 million over the weekend.
Swinging his mighty hammer, Thor smashes Hollywood's slump
World Premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” – Los Angeles, California, US, 11/10/2017. Reuters
November 7, 2017

After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio's Thor: Ragnarok proved a smashing success over the weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theatres for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed on Monday.

How big was the film's three-day opening? The latest "Thor" movie, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god – with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death – netted more than seven times last week's take for then-leader, Lionsgate's "Jigsaw."

That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In second was A Bad Moms Christmas, from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn – whose plans change when their mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon, drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.

In the fourth position was Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that – surprise! – turns out to be haunted.

In the fifth spot was Geostorm from Warner Bros, at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.

Recommended

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Happy Death Day ($2.7 million)

Blade Runner: 2049 ($2.3 million)

Thank You for Your Service ($2.2 million)

Only the Brave ($1.9 million)

Let There Be Light ($1.7 million)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar