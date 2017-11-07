British political party leaders agreed on Monday to introduce new safeguards for parliamentary staff, as Prime Minister Theresa May called for a "culture of respect" in Westminster amid a slew of sleaze and sexual harassment allegations.

The leaders of Britain's main political parties met in parliament to give the go-ahead for a new grievance procedure and a face-to-face human resources service, upgrading an existing complaints hotline.

The new service will be in place by the end of the month, while the grievance procedure will be introduced next year, May told reporters after the meeting with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and others.

"I'm sorry that we have seen these abuses of power – too many taking place over too many years," she said.

"And the fact that they have taken place here at our seat of democracy should be a matter of shame for us all."

About a dozen MPs from both May's Conservative Party and the Labour Party have been accused of harassment in recent days and the government has admitted serious failures in reporting procedures.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned last week and First Secretary of State Damian Green, May's deputy, is under investigation by the government over the claims, some of which date back several years.

Speaking to the Confederation of British Industry ahead of the meeting, May had called for the new measures.

"We need to establish a new culture of respect at the centre of our public life," she said.

She added the new culture should be "one in which everyone can feel confident that they are working in a safe and secure environment, where complaints can be brought forward without prejudice and victims know that those complaints will be investigated properly."

But May also said "people's careers cannot be damaged by unfounded rumours circulated anonymously online" after many claims made via social media.

"Of course, people can be friends with their colleagues and consensual relationships can develop at work – this isn't about prying into private lives," she said.