Activists and religious scholars rehabilitating ex-Daesh fighters in Syria
The newly opened Syrian Center for Combating Extremist Ideology rehabilitates former Daesh fighters in hopes of eventually allowing them to rejoin society.
File photo shows Daesh fighters who had surrendered before US-backed SDF militants in Syria's Raqqa. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

The so-called caliphate of Daesh lies in ruins, with many of its fighters having surrendered or been captured. 

A group of activists and religious scholars, working for the newly opened Syrian Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in northern Syria, is trying to rehabilitate those fighters. 

The centre is divided into three sections: one for those who surrendered, one for the captured and one for fighters' wives. 

A six month re-education plan is tailored for each section, with courses, lectures and special discussions. 

TRT World'sChelsea Carter takes a look at the effort.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
