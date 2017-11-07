WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sutherland: Small Texas town focus of global attention after massacre
The attack marks the deadliest shooting in Texas history, with victims ranging in age from 17 months to 77 years old.
A Teddy bear lies under police tape at a makeshift memorial for those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Texas, US November 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

With just two gas stations, one post office and a few hundred residents, Sutherland Springs was too tiny to be incorporated as a city, but it became a focus of global attention on Sunday when it suffered the worst mass shooting in modern Texas history.

The heavily Christian community set amid farmlands and rolling hills about 40 miles (65 km) east of San Antonio is too small to have its own police force, and much of its social activity is centered on its two churches.

They include the modest, white-painted First Baptist Church, where a lone gunman burst in brandishing an assault rifle during a Sunday service and killed at least 26 parishioners.

In a small town like Sutherland Springs, everyone has been been affected by the shooting. 

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Texas

