The United Nations and Red Cross on Tuesday urged the Saudi-led coalition to reopen Yemen borders and allow imported food and medicine into the country.

"We call for all air and sea ports to remain open to ensure food, fuel and medicines can enter the country," Jens Laerke of the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said in Geneva.

An estimated 7 million people are facing famine in Yemen.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday it would close all air, land and sea ports to the Arabian Peninsula country to stem the flow of arms.

The Saudis and their allies say the Houthis get weapons from their regional rival, Iran. Iran denies the charges and blames the conflict in Yemen on Riyadh.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Wednesday, at the request of Sweden, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Yemen, diplomats said in New York.

He said humanitarian operations are currently "blocked" because air and sea ports in Yemen are closed,

The Saudi-led coalition has told the world body to "inform all commercial vessels at Hodeidah and Saleef ports to leave," Laerke said, referring to Red Sea ports controlled by the Houthis.

The price of fuel jumped 60 percent "overnight" in Yemen and the price of cooking gas doubled, he said. "This is an access problem of colossal dimensions right now."