CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Comedians mock Trump at veteran fundraiser
On the evening before the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, comedians gathered to help raise money for military veterans. Many of the best jokes were made at the president's expense.
Comedians mock Trump at veteran fundraiser
Comedian Trevor Noah performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. November 7, 2017. / AP
November 8, 2017

Top comedians, including John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien, helped raise money for military veterans Tuesday night at a raucous event at Madison Square Garden.

Many of the best barbs were hurled at the current commander-in-chief.

"It's a strange time to be in love with America right now. Some would offer you are not at your finest. Falling in love with America right now is like falling in love with a girl who's throwing up all over herself," Oliver said. 

"You hold her hair back and say, 'Let it all out. You just made a mistake, that's all.'"

The annual Stand Up for Heroes event is co-presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. 

It kicks off the festival and raises money for the Woodruff foundation, which funds programs for injured veterans and their families. 

The foundation is named for the ABC news anchor injured in Iraq in 2006 and has raised some $40 million.

The front rows of the theatre at Madison Square Garden were reserved for veterans from all branches,  some badly injured and seats were also set aside for new cadets. While Lee Woodruff, Bob's wife, pleaded for everyone to "set aside politics," there wasn't much love lost onstage for President Donald Trump. The audience mostly took it in stride.

Recommended

Stewart marveled at the fact that 10-15 percent of Barack Obama supporters voted for Trump. "How do you even get there?" he asked. "It's like a guy who's like, 'It didn't work out with my girlfriend so now I'm going out with a toaster.'"

Noah admitted he was conflicted. "On the one hand, I do wake up terrified most days that he's president of the most powerful nation in the world. But, on the other hand, I must admit I wake up every day knowing he's going to make me laugh." O'Brien compared Trump to the backside of an orange cat.

The comedians didn't spend all their time bashing Trump. 

On a rainy night in New York, O'Brien also mocked Los Angeles residents who can't handle drizzle, Oliver told an embarrassing story of when he ran a race in school and Noah said he hoped never to die in a drive-by. "I want you to park. Is that too much to ask?"

Two other comedians avoided Trump entirely. Hasan Minhaj did a bit on Disney princesses and John Mulaney had fun with grade school assemblies and the fact that machines now try to make sure we humans aren't robots online.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played an electric set that included the songs Can't Stop, Dark Necessities, Snow (Hey Oh), By the Way and Hey

Leslie Odom Jr of Hamilton fame sang the national anthem.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar