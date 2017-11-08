Celebrity chef Antonio Carluccio, who helped popularise inexpensive Italian fare as the founder of an eponymous restaurant chain and a prolific cookbook writer, died at the age of 80.

His death was announced on Wednesday via Carluccio's website, by the restaurant business on Twitter and by his agent. The cause was not immediately revealed.

Carluccio, who was born and raised in Italy, had restaurants in Britain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates bearing his name.

He also appeared in several television shows and wrote 22 cookbooks.

"Antonio built Carluccio's from one restaurant to the fantastic brand it is today," the restaurant company said in a statement. "It isn't just Antonio's name above our doors, but his heart and soul lives and breathes throughout our restaurants."